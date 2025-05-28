Oman hails strong ties with Iran, hopes for broader cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi says Tehran-Muscat relations are rooted in mutual respect, trust and positive cooperation, calling them longstanding and beneficial for both nations and the wider region.

According to Oman’s official news agency, Al Busaidi told reporters on Tuesday night that his country looks forward to building on President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Muscat to open a new chapter in bilateral ties.

He said the two neighbors aim to expand relations across political, diplomatic, economic, commercial, and cultural fields.

Commenting on the ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, the Omani foreign minister expressed hope that the discussions would yield a mutually satisfactory outcome and contribute to global security and stability.

Accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, President Pezeshkian arrived in Muscat on Tuesday for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Oman has mediated five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the United States as part of a renewed diplomatic effort that began in April, aiming to find a replacement for the 2015 nuclear agreement, which U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned during his first term in office.

