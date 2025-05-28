Iran and Oman discuss expansion of banking cooperation

Tehran, IRNA — Senior officials from the Islamic Republic and Oman have discussed ways to bolster banking cooperation between the two countries.

Mohammad Reza Farzin, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, who is accompanying President Masoud Pezeshkian on his official visit to Muscat, met with Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef in Muscat late on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on enhancing economic and financial ties between Tehran and Muscat, with emphasis on boosting bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, and facilitating commercial exchanges.

The efforts will support joint economic initiatives, and ease business interactions for private sector enterprises in both countries.

The two officials emphasized the importance of deepening economic relations and fostering sustainable growth.

Pezeshkian arrived in Muscat on Tuesday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman.

