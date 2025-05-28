Iran congratulates Venezuela on successful elections

Tehran, IRNA — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Venezuela on successful completion of its parliamentary and local council elections.

In a message posted on X on Wednesday, the Ministry commended the peaceful atmosphere in which the elections were held, highlighting the participation of more than 1,400 international observers.

The message emphasized that Venezuelan citizens have once again demonstrated their commitment to shaping their political future through active participation in the elections.

Iran congratulates the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the successful elections, the message read.

