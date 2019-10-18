Kish Island ready for cooperation with Qatar in 2022 World Cup

Head of Kish Institute of Sports and Healthy Recreations Mohammad Taqi Amiri-Khorasani said on Thursday that 2022 FIFA World Cup as a great sports event is a good opportunity for the region, and Kish Island is ready for any cooperation with the host country Qatar thanks to its geographical vicinity to the country.

Holding World Cup in Qatar will provide neighboring states with the opportunity for offering services to the host country as well as participants of in the international event, he said.

Khorasani further noted that presence of national teams in Kish Island is important from the economic, tourism and sports perspectives.

