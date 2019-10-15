India's Karnataka local govt. keen on expanding ties with Iran

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India Ali Chegeni on Monday met with Chief Minister of India's Karnataka province Yediyurappa, in southern India, and talked with him about expanding business, academic and tourism relations between Iranian provinces and the Indian state.

After hearing the explanations of the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran and several of his local government ministers, Chief Minister of Karnataka province announced readiness to expand business, academic, tourism and public contacts with Iran.

Ali Chegeni, who was also accompanied by the Iranian Consul General in Hyderabad, outlined the existing areas for expanding relations, highlighting the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop relations in various aspects, especially in business, tourism and the chambers of commerce in the province.

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran and accompanying delegation also participated in numerous meetings with the chambers of commerce of the Indian state, including the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and the Imamiya Chamber of Commerce, as well as well-known businessmen of the state and delivered lecture and introduced economic and trade opportunities of Iran for investment and answered the questions of the participants in this regard.

The meetings focused on the topic of communication between the Provincial Chambers of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Indian State Chambers of Commerce, delegation exchanges, travel of officials and exchange of documents.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish