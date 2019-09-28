4 million tourists visited Iran this year

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization has celebrated World Tourism Day on September 27.

According to the statistics of the International Tourism Organization, the share of Iran's tourism sector in 2017 was $ 11.8 billion of GDP, Mounesan said at the World Tourism Day Conference in Zahedan on Saturday.

He added that $ 21 billion of capital is required to achieve a proper tourism index in the country.

He said tourism industry plays an important role in creating employment, adding that one out of every five jobs in the world is related to tourism.

Tourism in the country can create huge employment opportunities which is now regarded as one of the main concerns of our officials, the minister said.

*** Iran Beauties At A Glance

Iran with 15 UNESCO World Heritage sites, the 10th country on Tourism Attractions and 5th on Ecotourism, has significant status for the foreign tourists. Iran is one of the rich countries in terms of cultural places, ecotourism sites and historical monuments which has been called the cradle of civilization in light of 7,000 years civilization.

An array of museums, a myriad of ecotourism opportunities, numerous religious sites, affordable healthcare services, extensive bus network, and air and rail infrastructure are just a small part of Iran’s potentials for tourism industry.

Tourists give preferences for different destinations in Iran to see the glorious landmarks, spectacular nature and sight-seeings, special culture and others as the country has them all!

This country has various landmarks and tourist resorts due to its history and geographical status, so it has something to offer for almost everyone, a variety of attractions enough to satisfy the variety of tastes and attitudes.



Such qualities made Iran a perfect destination, despite what most people assume which has roots in international propaganda.

The world Muslims are keen to travel to Iran as pilgrims, pay a visit to the holy shrines and also enjoy its natural sight-seeings and tourist attractions.

Iranian people are famous for their hospitality and all those who visit the country appreciate the culture of hospitality offered to them.

