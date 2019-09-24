Tabriz museums evoke 3,000 years of civilization

The varied vases of the historical city of Tabriz, which has seven times the history of the Iranian capital in the Atabakan dynasties of Azerbaijan, Ilkhanate, The Chobanids or the Chupanids, Jalairid Sultanate, The Kara Koyunlu or Qara Qoyunlu, The Aq Qoyunlu or Ak Koyunlu and Safavid, are aspects of Tabriz' past history and civilization.

Tabriz museums are located in the central part of the city and tourists and travelers can visit them in a short way and spend a little time getting acquainted with the remains of the dynasties in Iran.

*** Azarbaijan Museum; Brilliant in Iranian History

Azarbaijan Museum and Blue mosque (Masjed Kabood ) enjoy peaceful coexistence with masterpieces of Islamic architecture art and valuable historical artifacts over the years, Azarbaijan Museum is one of the most ancient first-rate museums in Iran, with a history dating back to many years ago.

Known as the second historical museum after the National Museum, Azarbaijan Museum which is located in the vicinity of Blue Mosque is considered as one of the most important museums in Iran, since it exhibits astonishing Islamic and pre-Islamic objects. The museum consists of three Exhibition halls, some office rooms, and a library.

In 1306 and 1307 SH (1927-28), an exhibition of historic coins of Tabriz had been held in the Tarbiat library. It was during these years that the plan of establishing the Azarbaijan museum in this city was proposed. In 1336 Sh (1957), 202 historic remnants belonging to the ancient Iran museum were sent to Tabriz in order to be displayed in the national library of this city.

Later, historic objects and relics of Tabriz were kept and displayed in the Nejat high school of this city. In Ordibehesht (May) of 1337 (1958) SH, construction of the Azarbaijan museum started and this museum was exploited formally in 1341 SH (1962).

*** Ostad Shahriar Museum of Tabriz

Poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat Tabrizi (1906-1988) is better known by his pen name Shahriar, He wrote poems both in Persian and his native Azari language.

He was a talented calligrapher and played the Setar. The day of his death has been designated as the National Day of Poem.

Shahriar’s home has been turned into a museum which houses his personal items, including the instruments he played, his calligraphy work and photos are displayed at the museum.

Poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat Tabrizi's personal items and books are kept in the museum, a small courtyard with a pond and garden, and on the first floor, Master's books, photos, and personal belongings are on public display.

*** Khaneh Mashrouteh

The Constitution House of Tabriz also known as Khaneh Mashrouteh is the most famous and prestigious historical house in Tabriz which was at the height of the Constitutional Revolution's fateful decisions. It is 110 years old, now located on the western side of the Tabriz market.

The Constitution House of Tabriz was originally owned by Haj Mehdi Kouzeh Kanani, one of the constitutional activists in Tabriz, who was given to the adherents of the Constitutional Movement during the liberation struggle of the Tabriz people, and during the peak years of the Constitutional Movement and afterwards the gathering of leaders of the Constitutional Movement and fighters.

The Constitution House of Tabriz has numerous halls and rooms, but the most beautiful part of the building is the skylight and the decorative mirror.

The building was transformed into a Constitutional Museum in 1996, and the course of events and events of the Constitutional Revolution has been exhibited in the form of unique images and photos.

*** Municipality Building and Museum of Tabriz

Tabriz Municipal Palace is one of the beautiful, magnificent, strong monuments of East Azerbaijan Province in Tabriz City. It is considered as the first and only museum in the history of Iran's municipalities. After China, it is among the first municipal museums of the world.

The City Museum of Tabriz was established in 2007, contemporaneous with the centennial of the establishment of the first Iranian Municipality of Iran in Tabriz. The museum was established at 800 square meters in the basement floor of the Tabriz Municipality Palace.

At the Museum, you will see the old objects and documents related to the municipality of Tabriz, administrative and financial documents, Tabriz Municipality Championship cups, Manuscript Books and artworks, gifts of mayors of Tabriz, travelogues about Tabriz, porcelain, equipment and documents of Tabriz.

