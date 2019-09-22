Iran announces permanent Visa Waiver for Omani nationals

The cabinet of ministers approved to maintain a visa waiver program for Omani nationals.

The decision had been made last September for a one-year period.

The government took the decision in light of the friendly relations between the two nations and also in line with the reciprocal action of Oman Government for easing issuance of visa for Iranian nationals.

Last September, and in a unilateral measure, the Islamic Republic approved that Omani citizens can visit the country without a visa, considering the good relations between the two countries.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said last June that Iran has decided not to stamp the passports of foreign tourists to help them skip the US travel ban.

In accordance with the good relations between Oman and Iran, the relevant authorities in the Islamic Republic of Iran have decided to do away with entry visa to Iran unilaterally for Omani citizens, without printing the entry or exit stamps in the passport, starting from October 2, 2018.

