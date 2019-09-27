A group of European tourists arrive in Iran via Bazargan border

Talking to IRNA on Friday, Mehdi Abdollah Zadeh said that this group consists of German, Dutch and Austrian tourists who arrived in Maku Free Zone.

He added that the group will visit areas such as Tabriz, Takab, Kermanshah, Andimeshk, Shiraz, Kerman and Yazd after a two-day residence in Maku.

This group will be staying in Iran for 20 days and will then leave the country through Bazargan Border.

In the five months of the Iranian year, some 788,000 foreign travelers and tourists entered Iran via Bazargan border, which is 46% more than the same period last year, Bazargan border is one of the most important border crossing points for travelers and tourists in north-west Azarbaijan.

*** Iran Beauties In A Glance

Iran with 15 UNESCO World Heritage sites and the 10th country on Tourism Attractions and 5th on Ecotourism, has significant status for the foreign tourists, Iran is one of the rich countries of the cultural places, ecotourism sites and historical monuments which has been called the cradle of civilization in light of 7,000 years civilization.

An array of museums, a myriad of ecotourism opportunities, numerous religious sites, Affordable healthcare services, extensive bus network, and air and rail infrastructure are just a small part of Iran’s potentials for Tourism.

Tourists give preferences for different destinations in Iran to see the glorious landmarks, spectacular nature and sight-seeings, special culture and others Iran has them all!

This country has various landmarks and tourist resorts due to its history and geographical status, So it has something to offer for almost everyone, a variety of attractions enough to satisfy the variety of tastes and attitudes.



Such qualities make Iran a perfect destination, despite what most people think based on international propaganda and political decisions.

The world Muslims are keen to travel to Iran as pilgrims, pay a visit to the holy shrines and also enjoy its natural sight-seeings and tourist attractions.

Iranian people are famous for their hospitality and all those who visit Iran appreciate the culture of hospitality Iranians show when they come across the tourists.

