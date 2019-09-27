80,000 Iraqi tourists enter Iran through Khosravi border

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization has celebrated World Tourism Day on September 27.

Speaking to IRNA on Friday, he congratulating World Tourism Day ( September 27 ) and said in the first six months of the Iranian new year (starting from April 21st), about some 500,000 tourists (Iranian and foreign) visited Kermanshah's tourist attractions such as Bistoon, Taaghe Bostan, Anahita Temple, Moaven Ol Molk Tekyeh and Biglarbeigi Tekyeh historical monuments.

A Tekyeh is a place where Shiite Muslims gather to mourn Muharram, Such places are exclusively found in Iran.

The opening of Khosravi border crossing is to facilitate commute of domestic and foreign tourists, increase number of international flights, completing registration of Uramanate global historical monuments at UNESCO along with setting up 'International Rural Tourism' event in the province.

In a related news, Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said that the border crossing was reopened based on a previous agreement signed between Iran and Iraq, adding that this year, Iranian pilgrims will enter and exit through Chazzabeh, Shalamcheh, Mehran and Khosravi borders crossings.

Khosravi border, in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah, was reopened on Sunday to ease the commute of pilgrims who want to visit the Holy city of Karbela for Arbaeen procession.

