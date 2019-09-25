Iran, Punjab state to expand relations

Amarinder described Punjab as one of the closest Indian states to Iran in terms of cultural, geographical and historical affinities.

He expressed Indian government's readiness for developing cooperation with Iran in all fields.

Meanwhile, Chegeni welcomed suggestions proposed by Indian official and emphasized signing trade MoUs between some Iranian provinces and Punjab to promote relations in investment, trade, agricultural technology, water management, tourism and education fields.

He also presented a report on the latest development in economic relations as well as easing visa issuance for Indian businessmen and tourists.

Punjab is one the most important Indian states that exports rice to Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian diplomat held separate meetings with Chandigarh businessmen, banking institutions, reporters and investors.

During his meetings, Chegeni reviewed avenues to promote economic relations and investment opportunities between two sides.

