A trip to Shiraz cultural and historical sites

To visit the most famous attractions of a big city like Shiraz you need to spend at least five days. Even though travelers and tourists have to get out of town to see places like Persepolis and Pasargad, a very high percentage of people go to Shiraz to visit these two tourist attractions.

So you should consider at least one full day for these two attractions. However, this is a one-week trip to the city that is called the City Of Lovers.

*** Vakil Bazaar (Bazaar-e Vakil)

Vakil Bazaar is the main bazaar of Shiraz, Iran, located in the historical center of the city. It is thought that the market originally was established by the Buwayhids in the 11th century AD, and was completed mainly by the Atabaks of Fars, and was renamed after Karim Khan Zand only in the 18th century.

you can find anything in there. mostly original handmade carpets and the old beautiful structure is amazing.

Vakil bazaar is the traditional bazaar in Shiraz with evocative shops. lots of souvenirs & Shiraz handicrafts can be bought here. Vakil Bazaar is a large bazaar in the old district of the city where you can feel the pulse of life. at its vicinity, other Shiraz attractions like Vakil Bath, Vakil mosque & Castle of Karim khan are the best places to visit.

**** Persepolis (Takhte Jamshid)

Persepolis (Takhte Jamshid) is located 57 km north of Shiraz. This ancient city is located in the area around Marvdasht city. If you leave Shiraz early in the morning, you will arrive at this unique historical place about one hours later.

Registered in UNESCO as world heritage site and with more than 2500 years of history, it is standing right there for you to set foot on. Persepolis was the ceremonial capital of Iran during the Achaemenid Empire.

In Persepolis these are remains of several palaces and gates including Apadana palace and throne hall as well as the gate of nations. You may also visit the tombs of some of the kings of the time in the mountain stones with beautiful engravings of the stone.

*** Pasargadae

After a 91 kms drive from Shiraz, you'll arrive at "Pasargadae" - the magnificent capital of the Achaemenid Empire founded by Cyrus the Great (559-530 BCE).

"Pasargadae" was the capital of the first multicultural empire - the Achaemenid Empire - spanning its borders from Eastern Mediterranean Lydia (actually Turkey) and Egypt up to the Indus River; it also represents the first example of Achaemenid architecture, which later found its full expression in awesome Persepolis (also unmissable).

No wonder it has been declared by UNESCO, in 2004, a World Heritage Site! A very good reason indeed to visit Cyrus' Imperial capital. Visit its ruins and don't miss the "Tomb of Cyrus", the "Fortress of Tall-e Takht", the fortified terrace, the palaces, halls and gardens.

Be prepared for long walks and lots of sunshine. Comfortable shoes and clothes, mineral water and sunblock lotions are highly recommended.

**** Nasir-ol-molk Mosque

Nasir-ol-molk Mosque is unique in terms of tiling from the most valuable mosques in Iran and in terms of construction especially Mogharnas.

The mosque has one end at the entrance and the other two entrances are connected to the south alley and the mosque and to the nearby Imamzadeh. The main entrance of the mosque is a seven-color tile with lots of ornamentation of Shiraz.

This beautiful mosque at sunrise until about 9 am (in the morning), when the sun passes through its night-colored glass, creating a truly stunning and beautiful landscape that you should never miss watching.

A visit to the cultural and historical capital of Iran and In addition, the architecture itself is very valuable, which is one of the best in its kind. We recommend that you spend at least one hour in this mosque.

**** Shiraz Hamam-e-Vakil (Bath)

Vakil Bath is an ancient public bath in Shiraz.

It was a part of the royal district constructed during Karim Khan Zand's reign, which includes Arg of Karim Khan, Vakil Bazaar, Vakil Mosque and many administrative buildings.

The monument is inscribed with the number 917 on the list of national works of Iran

The vaulted central chamber of this Zand-era bathhouse features some fine plasterwork and candy-twist columns.

A series of costumed mannequins illustrate how Shirazis would have relaxed by the fountain after taking a bath in the handsome heat room, which has a vaulted ceiling, pillars and a small (empty) pool.

**** Iran’s Hafez and Saadi Tombs

Tombs of two of the country’s finest ever poets and minds, Hafez and Saadi, These tombs have evolved with the world and reputations of their poetry, and have long been a popular tourist destination and an emotive pilgrimage for readers everywhere.

Discover why, and find two tombs surprisingly full of both literature and life.

Tomb of Saadi is one of the tourism attractions of Shiraz city. Saadi is one of the great Iranian poets who has many lovers. The mausoleum of this great poet, like other poets of this city, is a very beautiful example of unique Persian gardens.

Hafez' tomb is the closest to the town center. Built in 1953 in a garden, the mausoleum is a small open pavilion; inside which is a marble tombstone with several of the poets' verses.

One of the nicest tea-houses (chaikhaneh) in Shiraz can be found in the grounds, set around a rectangular pool.

You can sit around on cushions sip a cup of tea, or rose water while reflecting on his poetry. Hafez spent most of his life in his native town and died there in 1389. He is considered the undisputed master of the Ghazal, and his poems reflect a richness and a subtlety unequal even by the other great talent, Saadi.

