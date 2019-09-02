Iran, a clear victim of terrorism

More than 17,000 Iranians, majority civilians and ordinary people, have been martyred by Mujahidin-e-Khalq (MEK) terrorist group because they were wearing symbols that showed their loyalty to the Islamic Revolution.

MEK also martyred many political figures, clergymen and university professors and students.

The group planted a bomb in Islamic Republic Party’s office on 28 June 1981, killing more than 70 senior officials, including the then Judiciary Chief Mohammad Beheshti.

Two months later, the terrorist group carried out an explosion at the presidential office, killing the then president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

MEK members also martyred Major General Ali Sayyad Shirazi, deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Amy in front of his house in 10 April, 1999.

An explosives-laden car hit a bus carrying personnel of Iranian armed forces in Ahmad Abad, Zahedan, killing 18 members of the Iranian armed forces on 14 February 2007.

On 8 August 1998, Taliban raided the Afghan city of Mazar-I-Sharif, killing 11 Iranian diplomats and a journalist.

Back in April 2008, 14 people were killed and 200 more injured in an explosion in a mosque in Shiraz.

Further south in Chabahar, at least 38 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack in front of a mosque on 14 December, 2010.

Between 2010 and 2012, four Iranian nuclear scientists were martyred and one more injured in terrorist attacks in the country.

On 7 June 2017, terrorists raided the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic late Imam Khomeini.ter in 22 September 2018, a military parade was attacked in Ahvaz.

Two police officer were killed and 12 others injured in a car bomb attack on a police station in Chabahar on 6 December 2018.

This is only a small part of the terror attacks launched against the Iranian people over the course of the past 40 years. The list goes on and on.

Add to this, the US economic terrorism in the name of sanctions over the past four decades as well.

The first time the US sanctioned Iran was in November 1979 when it seized all the country’s bank deposits, gold and other assets worth 12 billion dollars.

In 1987, then US president Ronald Reagan imposed new sanctions on Iran that later expanded to all foreign companies that world with Iran in 1995.

The US reimposed new sanctions on Iran on 8 May, 2018 following its pullout from the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. It exercised "maximum pressure on Iran and has pressured other countries not to do business with Iran in a campaign against Iran, Foreign Minister Mohamnmad Javad Zarif termed as the US "Economic Terrorism" against the Iranian nation.



9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish