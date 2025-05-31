May 31, 2025, 1:30 PM
Iran and South Korea hold seventh round of political talks in Seoul

The photo shows the flags of Iran (L) and South Korea.

Iran and South Korea held the seventh round of political consultations in Seoul.

Tehran, IRNA – The seventh round of political consultations between Iran and South Korea has been held in Seoul at the director general level of the two countries’ foreign ministries.

The Iranian delegation was led by Ali-Asghar Mohammadi, the assistant to the foreign minister and director general for Asia and Oceania, while the South Korean side was headed by Chung Kwang-Yong, the director general for African and West Asian affairs.

The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, scientific, and educational collaboration, as well as cooperation in international organizations and regional developments.

They also underscored the need to continue political consultations at higher levels and to follow up on previous agreements to help boost bilateral relations.

In addition to his talks with his South Korean counterpart, Mohammadi also held separate meetings with Chung Byung-won, South Korea’s deputy foreign minister, as well as a group of South Korean scholars and political experts to exchange views on regional developments and bilateral ties.

