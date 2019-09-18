Shiraz hosting Int'l Electricity Exhibition

Managing director of Fars International Exhibition Mahmoud Mousavi told the inaugural ceremony that the exhibition is seeking to support producers, industrialists and contribute to prosperity of local products.

"It is a good opportunity for introducing the companies engaged in the sector and their achievements," he said.

Some 167 pavilions have been set up to display latest products in the sector, he said, noting that the number of participants show an increase by 25 percent although it was not held last year.

The 14th International and Specialized Electricity Industry Exhibition is underway in three halls measuring 6,000 square meters in area, displaying various products.

The exhibit will work until September 20.

