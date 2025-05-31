Foreign minister, staff renew allegiance to Imam Khomeini’s ideals

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his staff have visited Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum to renew allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

The top diplomat and employees of the Iranian Foreign Ministry paid the visit to Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum, south of the capital Tehran, on Saturday.

They paid tribute to the late founder of the Islamic Republic and renewed allegiance to his ideals, ahead of his passing anniversary on June 4.

Araqchi made a speech, emphasizing Imam Khomeini’s impact on Iran’s foreign policy.

Not only was Imam Khomeini the architect of the Islamic Revolution, but he was also the architect of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy, the official said.

Iran’s current policy, more than 46 years after the Islamic Revolution, is based on the foreign policy framework Imam Khomeini established, Araqchi said.

Hassan Khomeini, the custodian of Imam Khomeini's mausoleum and his grandson, also made a speech, touching on the ongoing talks between Tehran and Washington about Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions.

He praised the Iranian negotiating team for their efforts, expressing hope that the negotiations would bear fruit. Dignity serves as a principle, and it can be realized either through war or through negotiations, he said.

Imam Khomeini passed away from illness in 1989 at the age of 87.

