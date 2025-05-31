U.S. Supreme Court lets Trump revoke protections for over 500,000 immigrants

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed President Donald Trump to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, potentially exposing nearly one million people to deportation.

The court on Friday upended a lower-court order that kept humanitarian parole protections in place for over 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The Trump administration appealed earlier to the Supreme Court after a federal judge in Boston blocked its push to end the parole program.

It came after the justices let the administration revoke temporary legal status from about 350,000 Venezuelan migrants.

In an executive order signed on his first day back in office, Trump called for ending humanitarian parole programs in a move that his administration said would make it easier to place immigrants in a fast-track deportation process called “expedited removal.”

Massive protests erupted across the United States in the wake of Trump’s mass deportation of immigrants. The protests have occurred in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, South Carolina, and Texas, among other states.

4354**9417