Barcelona breaks ties with Tel Aviv over Gaza genocide

Tehran, IRNA – Barcelona’s city council has decided to cut ties with the Israeli regime over its violations of international law and the rights of Palestinians.

The city council on Friday voted for an end to all official relations with Israel “until respect for international law” and the “basic rights of the Palestinian people” are restored.

Barcelona will also suspend a 1998 friendship agreement with Tel Aviv, urging the trade fair organizer Fira de Barcelona not to host Israeli pavilions or companies involved in the arms trade or profiting from the occupying entity’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

“The suffering and death in Gaza over the past year and a half, and recent attacks by the Israeli government, make any relationship unviable,” Barcelona’s Mayor Jaume Collboni said during the council session.

The move came a year after Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognized the Palestinian state.

Israel launched the brutal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, carried out a retaliatory operation against the regime. So far, at least 54,249 Palestinians have been killed and 123,492 wounded in Gaza.

Reacting to the development, the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, said it commended the decision and encouraged other countries to do the same.

4354**9417