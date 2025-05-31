Foreign delegates briefed on Iran’s nanotech advancement

High-ranking delegations from various countries have gathered in Tehran for a specialized meeting to explore Iran’s advancements in nanotechnology, particularly its application in the health sector.

The meeting, held on Thursday, was attended by delegates from Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, Serbia, Honduras, China, and Vietnam, according to a news release by the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy.

Emad Ahmadvand, Secretary of Iran Nano and Micro Technologies Innovation Council (INIC), highlighted Iran’s progress in nanotechnology, saying that the number of scientific publications has increased while knowledge-based companies have boosted their presence in nano products market, among others.

Mohammad Mehdi Seifi, the health and medical business development manager at the INIC attended the meeting as well. He elaborated on nanotech application in diagnostics, treatment, and public health, as well as Iran’s position among the countries leading in that regard.

