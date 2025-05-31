May 31, 2025, 10:48 AM
Iran, Tajikistan sign MoU to facilitate railway transit

Head of Iran Railways Jabbar-Ali Zakeri (L) and Mirzoali Komil Jumakhon, chairman of Tajikistan’s main railway transport operator shake hands after signing a MoU to boost cooperation, Dushanbe, May 30

Iran and Tajikistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation in railway transit, as First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref visited the Central Asian country.

Iranian and Tajik officials have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will boost cooperation between their countries in railway transit.

The MoU was signed by Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) Jabbar-Ali Zakeri and Mirzoali Komil Jumakhon, the chairman of Tajikistan’s main operator of railway transport Rohi Ohani Tojikiston, according to a press release by the RAI.

The document was signed during the visit of First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref to Tajikistan on Thursday and Friday.

Under the MoU, Tehran and Dushanbe will optimize the use of existing capacities and will increase international railway transport, which will allow Iranian wagons to operate in Tajikistan’s rail network.

Another component of the MoU permits Iranian wagons to be dispatched from Tajikistan’s rail network to other railways.

During his trip to Tajikistan, Aref attended the High-level International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Dushanbe. On the sidelines of the event, he met Tajik officials including Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda. The two officials signed documents covering various areas, including social welfare, technology, labor, energy, and railway transport.

