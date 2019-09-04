Ceremony held in Pakistan to honor bikers of Iran bound rally

The ceremony was held at the Iranian Cultural Center in Lahore at the conclusion of the friendship rally participated by 16 bikers.

Iranian Consul General Mohammad Reza Nazeri and Director of Iranian Cultural Center in Lahore Ali Akbar Rezaei Fard welcomed the bikers.

Leader of the rally who is an international biker, Makaram Khan Tareen said the rally helped improve friendly ties and tourism between Pakistan and Iran.

The bikers described their journey as unique and unforgettable.

The rally covered 7,400 kilometers from Lahore to Tehran and vice versa.

The rally reached Tehran on August 14 and participated in the Independence Day ceremony held at Pakistan Embassy.

The bikers participating in the rally also visited historic places in Zahedan, Yazd, Qum, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad and Tehran.

