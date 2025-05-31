Iran rejects West’s demand to halt enrichment as ‘attempt at dominance’

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has strongly rejected Western demands for Iran to abandon uranium enrichment, calling them an effort to impose dominance over the Iranian nation.

Araqchi was speaking during a visit to Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum, south of the capital Tehran, on Saturday to renew his allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

“When the other parties say you must not have enrichment, they are essentially trying to assert a kind of dominance and superiority over us,” he said. “Under international law, we have the same right as any other country to benefit from peaceful nuclear technology, including enrichment.”

Araqchi also dismissed Western concerns over Iran’s enrichment program as unjustified grounds to deny the country its legal rights.

“They say you must not enrich uranium simply because they are concerned. But is their concern a valid reason to deprive us of a legal and legitimate right?” he asked.

He warned that accepting such a demand would be tantamount to accepting foreign domination, something the Iranian people would never tolerate.

“Whether or not we need enrichment – and we do – it’s unacceptable for some to impose restrictions on us just because they consider themselves powerful,” he said. “No one in Iran will submit to that.”

Speaking at the event, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said there was some progress in indirect negotiations with the United States but rejected unrealistic demands in the talks.

“Some people in New York are talking about zero enrichment, but these things are the enemies’ pipe dream and are mostly intended for the Zionist society,” Mohammad Eslami said.

