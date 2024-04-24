Apr 24, 2024, 10:23 AM
Iranian President arrives in Sri Lanka on second leg of regional tour

Tehran, IRNA – Following paying a visit to Pakistan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Sri Lanka on the second leg of his regional tour.

Upon his arrival at the host country, Raisi was welcomed by Sri Lankan officials.

The official welcoming ceremony is set to take place in the capital Colombo.

The Iranian President is paying a one-day visit to the south Asian country at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart.

During this trip, Raisi is to take part in several inauguration ceremonies, including the opening ceremony of two dams and a 12-MW power plant built by Iranian contractors in Sri Lanka.

Before Sri Lanka, President Raisi visited Pakistan. During his stay in Islamabad, Iranian and Pakistani officials inked eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

