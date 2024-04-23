Apr 23, 2024, 9:22 PM
Iranian president meets chief minister, governor of Pakistan’s Sindh

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has met the chief minister and governor of Pakistan’s Sindh province on the second day of his state visit to the neighboring country. 

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori attended the meeting with Raisi just after they welcomed the Iranian president in Karachi’s’ Jinnah International Airport. 

During the meeting, Raisi expressed hope that the agreements signed during his ongoing visit to Pakistan will be implemented as soon as possible to allow Tehran and Islamabad to expand their relations in the field of economy, trade and energy. 

Ali Shah and Tessori, for their parts, appreciated President Raisi’s decision to choose Karachi as a destination of his trip to Pakistan and said that they will do their utmost to facilitate an expansion of economic and trade relations with Iran. 

Sindh is the third destination in Raisi’s three-day visit to Pakistan.

The Iranian president was to the capital Islamabad and the city of Lahore before arriving in Karachi.

