Raisi went to the tomb of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, known as Quaid-e-Azam (great leader), on Tuesday upon arrival at Karachi which took place on the second day of his visit to the neighboring country.

He paid tribute the late founder of Pakistan laying a wreath of flower at his tomb.

Earlier today, Raisi visited the city of Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s largest province of Punjab.

