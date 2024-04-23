Iran president arrives at Pakistan’s economic hub

President Raisi and the accompanying high-ranking delegation were welcomed by local authorities of Sindh and Iran’s consular general in Karachi Hassan Nourian at Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

Karachi, known as Pakistan's economic hub, is the most populous city in the country and has significant ports.

The President and his entourage are scheduled to visit the tomb of the late founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to pay their respects.

President Raisi arrived in Islamabad on Monday morning for a three-day official visit. He met with his Pakistani counterpart, prime minister, and army chief on Monday.

During his stay in Islamabad, Iranian and Pakistani officials inked eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

3266**2050