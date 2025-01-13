Hamas serious in talks on Gaza ceasefire: Official

Tehran, IRNA – Senior Hamas Official Osama Hamdan has said that the Palestinian resistance movement is seriously pursuing talks on the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamdan made the comment in a press conference in Algeria on Sunday, according to Palestine’s Sama news agency.

He said that Hamas, on his part, is serious in talks over a Gaza ceasefire, but the movement’s officials will not disclose details of the talks until a deal is finalized.

Hamdan explained that Hamas wants to give no chance to Israel to wage psychological warfare against the Palestinian nation as the regime is seeking to destabilize what he called the Palestinian internal front.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the ceasefire negotiations told the New Arab news outlet that technical committees from Hamas and Israel along with mediators have completed the drafting of an agreement, which is now ready to be signed.

According to that source, the initial phase of the agreement contains provisions for the return of displaced people, the retreat of the Israeli regime’s forces from Netzarim Corridor to Salah al-Din Road, and from the Philadelphia Corridor to the eastern Rafah crossing.

The mediators have guaranteed the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza, and that the reconstruction process would begin following the implementation of the ceasefire deal, the same source said.

