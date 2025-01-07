Hamas says ball in Netanyahu’s court over truce deal

Tehran, IRNA – The representative of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Lebanon says the ball is in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s court concerning a ceasefire agreement between the occupying regime and Hamas.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen published on Tuesday, Ahmad Abdel Hadi details the recent developments regarding the negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing Hamas’ insistence on its demands while observing extreme flexibility.

“The ball is now in Netanyahu’s court, particularly after agreeing to all clauses, and only he can obstruct the agreement or sign it,” he said.

Abdel Hadi said Hamas exhibited great flexibility throughout the talks to reach an agreement, revealing that during the final moments of the negotiations, Netanyahu imposed conditions that Hamas handled with flexibly to finalize the deal.

“There is no longer any justification or excuse for Netanyahu to obstruct this agreement as he has done in the past,” he stated. “Things are supposed to proceed in the right direction, but we cannot be certain because Netanyahu is known for his deceit.”

Negotiations between the Zionist regime and Hamas have been reportedly progressing toward a potential ceasefire to end the 15-month genocidal war in Gaza.

More than 45,850 people have been killed across the Gaza Strip in Israeli assaults since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023.

