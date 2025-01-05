Biden aide arrives in Doha to attend Gaza ceasefire talks

Tehran, IRNA- A senior advisor to US President Joe Biden and America’s special representative for the Middle East has arrived in the Qatari capital to participate in the Gaza ceasefire talks.

An American news website, Axios, citing a US official on the condition of anonymity, reported on Sunday night that Brett McGurk joins the Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Doha and that if the talks do not lead to an agreement over the next few weeks, the continuation of the talks can be handed over to the next US administration.

McGurk’s visit followed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s announcement that the US is actively collaborating with its partners, particularly Arab nations, on a comprehensive post-war plan for Gaza and expressed optimism about its implementation in the near future.

Blinken clarified that if progress cannot be made, the plan will be referred to the next US administration for further action.

He also voiced concerns over whether "Israel" has done enough to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery, emphasizing that the US has exerted pressure to ensure aid reaches those in need in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli media reported that David Barnea, head of the Israeli spy agency (Mossad), would travel to Doha on Monday to continue the prisoner exchange talks with the Palestinians resistance movement Hamas.

Earlier, Israel’s Channel 12, citing unnamed sources, said that great progress has been made in the talks but added: “There is still a long way to go before we can congratulate ourselves on reaching an agreement”.

On Friday, Hamas, in a statement announced the resumption of indirect talks with the Zionist regime in Doha.

Hamas added in the statement that the movement, like before, emphasizes its seriousness and positivity in the talks and strives to reach an agreement as soon as possible that fulfills the expectations the people of the Gaza Strip.

Fate of Zionist captives in Gaza

The Reuters news agency reported that Hamas has agreed to the release of 34 Israeli captives whose list was provided by the regime, a claim that has not been confirmed yet by either side.

The report comes despite the Israeli media reported that prisoner exchange negotiations with Hamas are progressing and it is still too early to talk about an agreement.

However, IRNA reported citing Al-Ain news agency that a Hamas official in an interview with Reuters said any agreement is conditional on the Israeli regime withdrawing from the Gaza Strip and establishing a permanent ceasefire.

Al-Ain wrote that despite the publication of this news, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Hamas has not yet provided any list containing the names of Israeli captives.

