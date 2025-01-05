Palestinian sources deny reports Hamas leaders left Gaza as part of truce deal

Tehran, IRNA – Sources from Palestinian resistance groups, familiar with the ongoing round of talks over a ceasefire in Gaza, have denied reports claiming that Hamas leaders have left the besieged enclave as part of conditions set by Israel to reach a deal.

The sources, who talked to London-based news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed also known as the New Arab, said the reports are part of what they called “media war”.

The news outlet cited the same sources in a report it published on Sunday that the ceasefire talks are still ongoing due to the existence of some outstanding points to resolve which the Israeli delegation said it should negotiate with the regime’s political officials.

The sources emphasized that the talks are aimed at reaching a comprehensive deal for a ceasefire.

On Friday, the Hamas resistance movement confirmed that a new round of indirect talks with Israel on a ceasefire in Gaza had resumed in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Hamas said it is serious to reach a deal as soon as possible, which fulfills Gazans’ expectations.

The movement also said the new talks will focus on agreeing on a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, coupled with ensuring the return of the displaced people to their homes.

Previous rounds of negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza have failed in the past months, with Hamas blaming the deadlock on Israel over its refusal to completely withdraw from Gaza.

The regime’s delaying a ceasefire in Gaza has also caused outrage among Israelis, including the families of the captives still held by Hamas.

The Israelis, critical of their authorities, say a ceasefire deal is the only way to return the captives and the cabinet is playing with their lives by refusing to accept Hamas’s demands.

Hamas took some 250 people captive during its Al Aqsa Storm Operation on the southern part of Israeli-occupied territories on October 7, 2023.

Around 100 people remain in captivity, while the rest have either been released or killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

