Hamas enjoys full support from Gaza residents: Zionist Analyst

Tehran, IRNA -- A Zionist military analyst has highlighted the complete support of the people of Gaza for the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement, saying that the group has regained its power in the besieged enclave.

Renewed rocket attacks by Hamas do not signify a renewal of reserves, but point to the fact that the movement has once again enhanced its strength, said Yossi Yehoshua, according to Israel’s channel i24 on Monday.

He acknowledged that Hamas and Gaza are inseparable, and the Gazans fully support the movement.

The military analyst said that Hamas is exerting pressure to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza, which shows that there is cautious optimism. However, he added, the movement will not accept a comprehensive agreement and consistently uses Israeli captives as "insurance" for itself.

Recently, a commander from the Givati Brigade stationed in northern Gaza said that the power of the resistance front has not ended and will not end in the enclave.

The commander, deployed to the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, said in an interview that when two Palestinian fighters are killed, four others take their place.

