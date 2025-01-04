Hamas warns of intensified anti-Zionist op in West Bank

According to IRNA citing media sources, Hamas in a statement on Saturday night, said that the shooting at settlers in the West Bank is a "natural reaction to the Zionist regime’s war and genocide" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The resistance movement underscored that the blows the West Bank will inflict on the Zionist occupation regime will be painful.

The attacks against the occupiers have intensified to the extent that they [resistance fighters] will harm the Zionists in every part of the occupied West Bank.

The statement came after Israel's 14 Channel announced that several armed individuals opened fire on settlers, southeast of the West Bank city of Nablus on Saturday.

So far, no reports have been released of possible casualties or damage from this attack.

Resistance fighters often used available means such as small fire arms of knife to carry out operations against Zionist settlers or forces in the West Bank or East al-Quds in retaliation for their atrocities in the occupied territories and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Since the onset of the war on Gaza back in October 2023, the regime has killed hundreds and detained thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank alone.

