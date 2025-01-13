Zionist regime intensifies crackdown across occupied West Bank

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli forces and settles ramp up acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, carrying out more raids and attacks on towns and villages across the occupied territories.

IRNA on Monday morning citing Palestinian media and eyewitnesses reported violent Israeli raids on Deir Istiya, a town located in the northwest of the city of Salfit.

The regime forces stormed into houses and arrested dozens of Palestinian citizens from their homes and streets and took them to an unknown location, report said.

Social media users posted videos of Palestinians arrested by Israeli soldiers in the city, showing people with their hands tied and surrounded by troops.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli soldiers have been raiding the town for the past few days and have continued blocking its entrance, preventing Palestinians from moving around.

WAFA reported that the Israeli army also raided the village of Haris, searched shops, and took away surveillance camera installed there.

Military checkpoints have also been set up at the entrances to the Old City of al-Khalil, near Ibra-himi Mosque, as well as at several other locations.

In a separate incident in eastern Qalqilya, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian cars with stones, breaking some of their windows.

There was also a raid on the town of Al-Yalamoun, west of Jenin, leading to clashes between local Palestinians and the regime forces.

Concurrently with the ongoing Genocide in Gaza, Israel has intensified its aggression against Palestinians in the West Bank, with rampant killings, arrests, and raids against the Palestinian population.

Attacks by Israeli troops and settlers over the past 15 months have led to the death of at least 847 Palestinians and injuries of about 6,700 others. During this period, 14,300 Palestinians were arrested by the Zionist regime's army in the West Bank.

