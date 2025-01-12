Gaza detainees share harrowing accounts of abuse in Israeli jails

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian Authority’s Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, along with the Palestinian Prisoners Society, has released a report detailing the harrowing ordeal of Gaza detainees in Israeli jails.

According to the Palestine Information Center, the report, which is based on testimonies from detainees, highlight a range of shocking abuses, including systematic torture, severe mistreatment, medical neglect, and brutal beatings, with many detainees continuing to suffer from lasting physical and psychological trauma.

The commission recorded the testimonies of the inmates after meetings with 23 of them in the Israeli prisons of Naqab and Nafha from January 6 to 8.

According to the testimonies, ordeals began upon arrest, and intensified particularly during the initial period and interrogation.

The report said the prisoners’ accounts showed that this amount of organized brutality has become widespread in most of the main prisons and detention centers of the Zionist regime.

A 45-year-old who was detained in December 2023 and whose identity was not revealed said, “I was severely beaten for forced confessions, leaving me with fractures. After 58 days in a camp in the Gaza perimeter, I was transferred to Naqab, where they burned me with hot water. The burn marks are still visible on my body. We live in tents, which are torn, and we suffer from extreme cold and hunger.”

“Then they transferred me to a detention center in al-Quds and from there to Ofer and then to the Negev, and each of these trips was a painful and death trip, and after I contracted a skin disease and lost hair, boils, wounds and holes have covered my body everywhere.”

Another 21-year-old said, “I was detained in February 2024, during the evacuation process, and taken to several camps before reaching Naqab. I have developed boils, sores, and holes all over my body due to scabies – I go to bed hungry and wake up hungry. I have a problem with eye pressure and my right eye has been blind since childhood, but today my left eye is also in serious danger.”

The harrowing accounts display a pattern of systematic abuse and dire living conditions in Israeli custody.

“The first days of my detention were horrifying. I was subjected to brutal torture, including a full day of beating, followed by being doused with sewage and urinated on by the soldiers,” another prisoner said.

“Then we were transferred to another camp for 27 days, where we were kept kneeling, blindfolded, with hands and feet shackled. We lived in constant suffering and torment, experiencing torture and gradual death day and night.”

“At the beginning of the detention, we were living in hell. We did not know what our fate would be or what our legal status was. All forms of crime, oppression and deprivation were inflicted on us and today we are facing starvation,” another detainee recalled.

According to previous reports, 54 Palestinians, including 35 from Gaza, have died in Israeli jails since the regime launched its genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israel has detained over 25,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, al-Quds, and Gaza over the past 15 months.

