Israel carries out more airstrikes on Syria

Tehran, IRNA - Israeli warplanes have carried out fresh attacks on Syria, targeting areas bordering Lebanon, news sources reported.

According to the Resistance Media Network, citing Lebanese sources said that Israeli jets fired missiles on areas close to the Lebanese border town of Hermel.

The Russian Sputnik news agency reported explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes that were heard in the northwest of the Syrian capital Damascus.

A Syrian TV channel affiliated with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an armed opposition group now in control of the country also reported that the Israeli occupation army took control of Tell Ahmar in the town of Kudnah on the outskirts of Quneitra, one of the most important military sites in the region.

Israeli forces have expanded their control over parts of Syrian land, including in the Golan Heights, following the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's government.

Israeli incursions mark a significant violation of the 1974 ceasefire agreement, with Israeli troops pushing into the buffer zone and intensifying attacks on Syrian infrastructure and military sites.

Syrian armed opposition groups launched operations against the Assad government on November 27, targeting areas in northwest, west, and southwest Aleppo. After 11 days of intense conflict, the opposition announced that they had taken control of Damascus, prompting Assad’s departure from the country.

