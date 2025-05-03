Iran stresses strong and decisive fight against terrorism

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy for International Affairs of Iran’s Judiciary and Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Nasser Seraj has emphasized the need for a strong and decisive fight against terrorism and terrorist activities during a meeting with high-ranking Iraqi judicial officials.

During his visit to Baghdad, Seraj and his judicial delegation held separate talks with senior Iraqi officials to address important legal and judicial matters.

In Saturday’s meeting, Seraj highlighted the significant public turnout for the Arbaeen pilgrimage and urged the resolution of judicial challenges faced by pilgrims traveling to Iraq, emphasizing the need for maximum judicial support to address their issues.

Additionally, he reviewed several joint legal cases and judicial collaboration between Iran and Iraq, underscoring the need to expedite the transfer of convicts and the extradition of criminals, especially those affiliated with terrorist organizations.

Discussions also covered prosecuting defendants linked to the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) and the 1991 uprisings in Iraq.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing legal and judicial cooperation, including the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

They also discussed intensifying counterterrorism efforts, pursuing the case of the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his companions, and pursuing legal actions against terrorist groups, including the MEK, ISIS, and Takfiri groups, such as Komalah, Democrat, PJAK, Khabat, and PAK.

