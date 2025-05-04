Islamic Jihad: Arab, Islamic nations will not be safe from Israel’s aggression on Syria

The Islamic Jihad Movement has said that the Israel’s aggressions are against all Arab and Islamic nations, especially Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, and that the rest of the Arab regions will not be safe from these aggressions and their consequences.

The Palestinian movement deemed such aggressions against Syria to be an expression of the regime's expansionist plans.

According to the Palestinian news agency Sama, the Islamic Jihad Movement in a statement condemned the continuous aggressions of the Israeli regime on Syrian territory.

It said that these aggressions are clear evidence of the aggressive and expansionist plans of the occupying regime against the Arab and Islamic nations within the framework of dividing the region.

“The aggressions of this criminal regime against Syria are a direct aggression, not only against the Syrian nation but also against all Arab and Islamic nations, especially in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, and the rest of the Arab regions will not be safe from these aggressions and their consequences,” the statement said.

The Islamic Jihad Movement also called for the unity of all groups, including resistance groups, to confront these aggressions, thwart their goals, and defend the Arab and Islamic nation and its dignity.

2050