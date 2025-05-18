Araqchi meets with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi has held discussions with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Muttaqi’s Saturday trip to Iran is part of the Afghan caretaker government’s broader effort to strengthen diplomatic relations with countries worldwide.

Zakir Jalali, director of the third political department of the Taliban's interim government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared on his X account that Muttaqi’s visit to Iran and China aim to enhance relations with regional countries, announcing plans for further visits to other countries in the coming days, according to AVA Press.

The news agency also reported that the discussions in Tehran and Beijing will focus primarily on key issues such as economic cooperation, Afghan migrants, regional projects, and political interactions. In recent months, both Iran and China have taken more active roles in addressing Afghanistan’s situation.

Muttaqi’s visits to key regional states reflect Kabul’s efforts to gain international legitimacy and establish pathways for economic and political cooperation, particularly as Afghanistan grapples with diplomatic challenges and economic constraints.

These interactions with Iran and China underscore Afghanistan’s region-oriented approach to engaging with the international community.

