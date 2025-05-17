Iran and Tajikistan vow to broaden cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Tajikistan, pointing to the sensitivity of the current developments in the region and the existence of common challenges and concerns, have emphasized the need to continue close and continuous consultations at the bilateral level in the form of political consultation meetings, as well as in the regional and international organizations.

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who is leading a high-ranking delegation to Iran to attend Tehran Dialogue Forum, met and talked with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, in Tehran on Saturday.

In this meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the good relations between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest.

They considered the historical, civilizational, cultural, linguistic, and religious commonalities of the two nations as an irreplaceable asset for the increasing strengthening of relations between the two countries, and emphasized the determination of the leaders of the two nations to further enhance relations.

Araqchi explained the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine, condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the need for Islamic countries to adopt a unified and decisive stance to end the genocide and halt the regime's warmongering.

