Iran deplores Israeli drone attack on Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned an Israeli attack on an unarmed civilian vessel carrying humanitarian aid and activists to the war-torn Gaza Strip.

“The attack on ‘the Conscience’ ship was carried out in line with the colonial project of genocide and extermination of the Palestinian people,” Baqaei said in a statement on Saturday.

He said the Israeli regime targeted the aid ship with the objective of maintaining its blockade of food and medicine to Gaza. “It is a terrorist act against the security and safety of navigation as well as an attack on the foundations of international humanitarian law,” he said.

“Depriving the wounded, sick, and grieving children and women in Gaza of food, water, and medicine is a clear example of war crime and a crime against humanity,” Baqaei added.

Reiterating Iran’s solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on the international community and Islamic countries to firmly condemn Israel and hold the regime’s officials accountable for their actions.

The aid ship was bombed by drones and disabled off Malta as it was headed towards the Palestinian territory early on Friday.

Images posted on social media showed a blaze and two explosions on the Conscience, a Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship, that, according to its organizers, came under direct attack in international waters.

