The U.S. and Britain conduct new airstrikes on Yemen

The U.S. and British warplanes have bombed parts of Yemen several times on May 3, 2025.

According to Al-Mayadeen, the U.S. and British fighter jets targeted the city of Madghal in the northeastern province of Maarib in Yemen on six occasions.

The U.S. warplanes also bombed Kamran Island and the city of Al-Salif in the western province of Al-Hodeidah.

There are no reports about possible casualties or damage from these attacks.

This morning, the U.S. warplanes also bombed Yemen's Sanaa, al-Jawf and Amran provinces.

According to the report, the U.S. warplanes targeted the Harf Sufyan district of Amran province three times, the Sher area in the Bani Hashish district once, and the Khab and Al-Sha'af districts of Jawf province eight times.

