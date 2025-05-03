Hamas says Israel cannot silence media ‘conveying the truth’ in Gaza

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has condemned the Israeli suppression of media personnel working in the Gaza Strip, saying.

In a statement released on World Press Freedom Day on Saturday, Hamas appreciated the role of the media in “conveying the truth” in Gaza and “confronting the Zionist propaganda.”

“The occupation’s crimes will not succeed in silencing voices and obscuring the Palestinian narrative,” it read.

Hamas noted that 212 journalists have been killed and more than 177 others detained since the Israeli invasion of Gaza on October 7, 2023.

“More than 49 journalists remain imprisoned in Israeli jails, in addition to dozens of journalists from the Gaza Strip who are subjected to enforced disappearance and the most heinous crimes of torture, abuse, starvation, and medical neglect,” the statement added.

The Palestinian group called for their release from Israeli detention.

