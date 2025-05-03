Hezbollah says recent Israeli attacks are aimed at disintegrating Syria

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah has condemned recent Israeli attacks against Syria, saying the aggression is part of the broader strategy of disintegrating the country.

In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese resistance movement said the attacks have targeted Syria’s stability and are in line with Israel’s repeated attacks against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The statement underlined the need for protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria as an independent country. It also expressed confidence that the Syrian people will strongly resist “these suspicious plans.”

Hezbollah called on the international community, particularly the Arab world, to take immediate measures to stop the Israeli aggression against regional countries, which threatens their stability, sovereignty, and security.

