Israeli attacks kill 77 Palestinians in Gaza, raising total death toll to 52,495

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 52,495 as the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the besieged enclave continues unabated, authorities reported on Saturday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 77 people were killed and 275 others injured in the past 24 hours.

According to the report, 2,396 people have been killed and 6,325 others injured since March 18, when Israel resumed its military assault in violation of a ceasefire.

The ministry also stated that a total of 118,366 people have been injured in Israeli attacks since the war began on October 7, 2023.

