Iran’s energy minister visits Iraq to discuss bilateral cooperation

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Minister of Energy, Abbas Aliabadi, has arrived in Baghdad to discuss bilateral cooperation with Iraqi officials, especially in the field of energy.

Aliabadi and his accompanying delegation were received and welcomed by Iraq’s Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel upon their arrival at Baghdad International Airport on Sunday evening.

The two sides are scheduled to discuss the development of cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the field of energy and ways to ensure its stability.

The trip follows an official visit last week of the Iraqi government delegation headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to Tehran.

On the sidelines of the government meeting, Aliabadi held talks with Fadel on Thursday and discussed electricity exchanges and the export of technical and engineering services related to the industry.

Key issues addressed in the meeting included the repair of 5,000 transformers in Iraq, Iranian companies’ participation in equipment supply, power plant construction and repair, and the significance of training and knowledge exchange.

During the meeting, the Iraqi minister also invited Iranian companies to contribute to Iraq’s electricity sector. It was also agreed that Aliabadi would follow up on the discussed topics during his visit to Iraq, involving the private sector.

