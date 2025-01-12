UN special envoy for Yemen meets senior adviser to Iran FM

Tehran, IRNA - The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, who is leading a delegation to Tehran, has met with Ali-Asghar Khaji, senior advisor to Iran’s foreign minister.

According to IRNA, Grundberg and Khaji on Sunday evening discussed the latest developments in Yemen, including the escalation of airstrikes on the Arab country, the roadmap for the peace agreement, the exchange of prisoners of war, the humanitarian crisis, and other issues of common concern.

In the meeting, Khaji condemned the ongoing aggression of the United States, Britain, and the Israeli regime against the people, infrastructure, and civilian areas of Yemen and warned that the escalation risks regional insecurity.

He also referred to the constructive approach of the Yemeni government and its readiness to sign a peace agreement but said US military and political interventions could further complicate the situation in the Red Sea region.

The UN special envoy, while referring to his visit to Sana’a last week, assessed the atmosphere of negotiations with Yemeni authorities as positive.

Grundberg, however, expressed concern about the security situation in the region, emphasizing the need for continued efforts with all possible means to find a political solution and implement the peace agreement.

