5k Gazans dead or missing after 100 days of Israeli offensive in north

Tehran, IRNA – The Government’s Information Office in Gaza says 5,000 Palestinians have either been killed or gone missing since the start of the Israeli regime’s offensive in the north of the territory 100 days ago.

The office said in a statement on Sunday that the brutal Israeli attacks have also left 9,500 people injured, some of them suffering from chronic diseases.

In addition, 2,600 Palestinians, among them women and children, have been detained by the Israeli regime forces, the office further said, adding that the detentions are in clear violation of all international conventions.

“The full responsibility for the worsening humanitarian conditions in northern Gaza falls on occupiers, the US government and all the countries that have supported the genocide against the people of Gaza, and are complicit in it,” the office said in its statement.

Also on Sunday, Medhat Abbas, director general of the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said that the Israeli military deliberately destroys infrastructure and hospitals in the north of the enclave.

He said that hospitals in northern Gaza have turned into mass graves.

Late last month, the Israeli regime’s forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, a prominent healthcare facility in the northern city of Beit Lahia. They torched and destroyed the hospital, killing dozens of people and kidnapping some staff members and patients.

Israel has killed at least 46,565 Palestinians and injured 109,660 since it began its genocidal war on Gaza in early October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry on Sunday.

