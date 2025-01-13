Two Israeli soldiers arrested in Mexico: Report

Tehran, IRNA – Two Israeli military forces have reportedly been arrested in Mexico.

The pair were members of the Israeli Army’s reserve service, Al Mayadeen reported early on Monday.

No further details were immediately out about the arrest of the two Israeli forces. But it came hours after Israeli media said that Rotem Yaish, a member of the regime’s Givati Brigade, had been killed in Thailand while on vacation there.

Last week, a former member of the Israeli Army fled Brazil after a case of war crimes was brought against him.

The case was brought by the Belgium-based Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), which uses social media footage posted by Israeli soldiers as evidence to investigate war crimes committed by them.

The Israeli regime’s war on Gaza, now in its 16th month, has killed at least 46,565 Palestinians and injured 109,660 others since it began in early October 2023, according to the latest figures provided by the Gaza Health Ministry.

In late November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

