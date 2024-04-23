Lahore visit aimed at boosting Iran-Pakistan cultural ties: Raisi

President Raisi, who is in Pakistan for a two-day visit, met with Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chief minister of Punjab, on Tuesday.

He said there is no barrier to expanding bilateral relations, adding that his trip to Lahore, the largest city in Punjab, was meant to give a boost to the cultural ties between Iran and Pakistan.

"The Punjab province and the city of Lahore are not just a cultural region, but are rapidly progressing, and I hope... we will witness further acceleration in its cultural, social, and economic development," Raisi added.

The president pointed out that the determination of Iranian and Pakistani leaders to promote bilateral relations will offset any attempt by countries that seek to undermine this "friendly relationship".

While in Lahore, Raisi said he also wanted to pay tribute to Allama Mohammad Iqbal (1877 –1938), an influential poet and Islamic philosopher born in Punjab.

4353**2050