Iran president concludes Pakistan visit, leaves for Sri Lanka

Raisi left for Colombo on his next leg of South Asia tour from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi where he was seen off by Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada and, the Governor of Sindh Province, according to the IRNA correspondent.

The Iranian president arrived in the port city and commercial hub of Karachi on Tuesday evening where he paid tribute to late founder of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.Raisi met with senior officials of the state government and address a meeting of scientific and economic elites of Pakistan. He also received an honorary doctorate from the University of Karachi.

According to IRNA report, the Iranian president will make a one-day trip to the island nation of Sri Lanka at the invitation of his counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Raisi will atted the opening ceremony and the official inauguration of the "Umaaviya Multi-purpose Super Project" including two dams and a 120 MW power plant built by Iranian contractors in Sri Lanka.

